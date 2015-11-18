BRIEF-Gpro Titanium Industry plans industry development JV worth 2.2 bln yuan
* Says it signs agreement to invest 700 million yuan ($101.41 million) to help set up industry development JV with registered capital at 2.2 billion yuan
Nov 18 Sprint Bioscience AB :
* Q3 revenue 4.9 million Swedish crowns ($560,333) versus 632,000 crowns year ago
* Q3 operating loss 2.6 million crowns versus loss 2.7 million crowns year ago
($1 = 8.7448 Swedish crowns)
* PATENT APPLICATION COVERS EPISURF MEDICAL'S SURGICAL DRILL GUIDE WITH A FUNCTIONALITY FOR DEPTH ADJUSTMENT