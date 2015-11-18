** Belgian gas shipping group Exmar's shares rise 6 pct after announcing a contract in India

** Exmar and Swan Energy Ltd to jointly develop and operate the Jafrabad LNG Port project in India's state of Gujarat

** Brokerage KBC Securities says announcement was "unexpected" and should be considered "major"; Raises PT by 20 pct to 15.00 euros

** KBC says its understands that the total cost of the project can be about $900 mln with Exmar participating as a 50 pct equity partner

** Stock among top performers on Euronext Next 150 index