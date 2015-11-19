BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Bank Leumi Le Israel Bm
* Israel's Bank Leumi Q3 net profit 704 million shekels versus 636 million shekels
* Bank Leumi forecast in Reuters poll to post Q3 net profit of 613 million shekels Further company coverage: (Reporting by Tova Cohen)
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.