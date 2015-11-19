LONDON, Nov 19 (IFR) - Allied Irish Banks has opened order books for a 750m 10-year non-call five-year euro Tier 2 bond at mid-swaps plus 400bp area, according to a lead.

Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley are joint global coordinators. BNP Paribas, Deutsche Bank, Goodbody, Morgan Stanley, Nomura and UBS are joint leads.

The transaction is expected to be rated B2/B/BB- (Moodys/S&P/Fitch). (Reporting by Alice Gledhill; editing by Alex Chambers)