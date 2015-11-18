BRIEF-JD.com says Q1 net revenues RMB 76.2 bln, an increase of 41.2% pct
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
Nov 18 Glaxosmithkline Plc :
* NIH launches initiative to develop long-acting HIV treatment and prevention tools in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline
* Partnership will advance novel approaches to treat and prevent HIV infections based on broadly neutralizing antibodies
Further company coverage: (Reporting by UK bureau)
* Q1 revenue RMB 76.2 billion versus I/B/E/S view RMB 73.55 billion
May 8 JD.com Inc, China's second-largest e-commerce firm, said on Monday its first-quarter revenue grew 41.2 percent from a year earlier, beating analysts' expectations.