Nov 19 Gimv NV :

* Reports H1 operating profit of 68.0 million euros ($72.8 million) compared to 50.1 million euros a year ago

* H1 net profit attributable to equity holders of the parent is 64.9 million euros compared to 48.5 million euros a year ago

* Net cash position at Sept. 30 is 208.0 million euros compared to 184.8 million euros at March 31

* H1 net asset value rises 5.9 pct on six months to 43.09 euros per share

* Strives to maintain its current dividend policy