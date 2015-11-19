BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19Orava Residential REIT plc :
* Said on Wednesday had signed a placement agreement with Carnegie Investment Bank AB for the issuance of up to 4 million shares in Orava Residential REIT, corresponding to increase of up to 50 pct of the existing amount of shares of Orava Residential REIT
* Carnegie is to, on one or several occasions, place or sell newly issued shares in Orava Residential REIT at the prevailing market price
* Purpose of the placement is to raise new equity capital for further growth, broaden the shareholder base and increase awareness of Orava Residential REIT among international institutional investors
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.