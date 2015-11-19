BRIEF-Melhus Sparebank Q1 pre-tax profit NOK 23.3 million
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Storm Real Estate ASA :
* Q3 rental income $2.5 million versus $3.2 million year ago
* Q3 total operating profit $4.8 million versus $6.8 million year ago
* Q3 pre-tax profit $2.0 million versus $2.6 million year ago
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Q1 PRE-TAX PROFIT NOK 23.3 MILLION VERSUS NOK 22.7 MILLION YEAR AGO
FRANKFURT, May 12 German container shipping firm Hapag-Lloyd reported a deeper net loss in the first quarter, citing increasing ship fuel costs and lower freight rates.