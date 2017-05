Nov 19 (Reuters) -

* OGK-2 has lowered in the course of bookbuilding coupon benchmark for debut 10 billion roubles ($154.06 million) bonds to 11.75-12.00 percent

* Initially, the coupon benchmark was marketed in a range 12.00-12.25 percent per annum

($1 = 64.9100 roubles) (Reported by Elena Orekhova, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)