DUBAI Nov 19 Saudi Arabia-based Arab Petroleum Investments Corp. (APICORP) hopes to issue one or two debt deals in the coming year, the energy investment company's chairman told Arabiya television.

"We hope next year to have one or two offerings around $1 billion and we expect, God permitting, that prices will be better than they were during our first offering," chairman Aabed bin Abdulla Al-Saadoun said in an interview.

APICORP, owned by the governments of the Organization of Arab Petroleum Exporting Countries, debuted in the international bond market in late October and raised $500 million through a sukuk issue. (Reporting by Katie Paul; Editing by Susan Fenton)