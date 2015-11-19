BRIEF-Yamanashi Chuo Bank names new chairman and president
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
Nov 19 Andrew Tyrie, chairman of Britain's Treasury Select Committee, said on Thursday in relation to a report into the failure of HBOS:
Uk treasury committee's tyrie: "the fsa was asleep at the wheel, and even the start of the crisis failed to wake them"
* Uk treasury committee chairman tyrie says parliament will expect regulator to decide on whether to investigate former hbos execs "within months"
* Uk treasury's tyrie says Financial Reporting Council will need to consider afresh whether to investigate kpmg, senior kpmg people and senior hbos management over 2007, 2008 financial audits Further company coverage: (Reporting By Steve Slater)
* Says it has named Nakaba Shindo as the new Chairman of the Board in the bank, to replace Toshihisa Ashizawa
May 12 Australian shares ended the week lower on Friday, hurt by declines in the financial sector, while strength in the materials sector driven by overnight gains in gold and copper prices helped curtail some of the losses.