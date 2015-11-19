JERUSALEM Nov 19 Egypt and Russia signed an
agreement on Thursday under which Russia will build a nuclear
power plant in Egypt, President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi said in
comments on state television.
Sisi did not give any value or timeframe for the project but
said it would involve the building of a third-generation power
plant with four reactors. It is not clear where it will be built
or how it will be paid for, but Sisi talked of a loan that would
be repaid over 35 years.
"The country's balance sheet will not bear the cost of this
loan, it will be covered by the production of electricity from
the plant," he said. "The goal of the signing is a message of
hope, work and peace for us in Egypt and for the world."
(Reporting by Asma Alsharif; Writing by Luke Baker)