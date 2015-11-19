Nov 19 Warsaw-listed GTC :

* Commercial real estate developer GTC said on Thursday it purchased from Hungary's Duna Tower Ingatlanhasznosito es Kereskedelmi Korlatolt Felelossegu Tarsasag an office building in Budapest's 13th district.

* GTC bought the building for 52.15 million euro ($55.9 million), it said in a statement, and plans to modernise the building and lease the office space.

($1 = 0.9334 euros) (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)