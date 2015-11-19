BRIEF-Eurocommercial Properties 9 month net property income increases by 5.6%
* 9 MONTH NET PROPERTY INCOME INCREASED BY 5.6% TO €122.0 MILLION FROM €115.5 MILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 19 Skipton Building Society says in relation to Chairman Mike Ellis after release of report into failure of HBOS:
* Skipton building society says chairman mike ellis, a former hbos finance director, has overseen significant improvement in performance in last 4 yrs and has "wholehearted confidence" of board
* Says it has named Ichiro Fujiwara as the new President in the bank, to replace Masahiro Nakamura