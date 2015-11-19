BRIEF-Hibino to set up units in US
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25
Nov 19 Dogus Otomotiv :
* Says decides to halt production in unit Meiller Dou Damper Sanayi
* Says terminates employees' contracts working in the unit
* Says distributorship of Meiller brand will be conducted by Dogus Otomotiv
* Negotiations between partners are continuing on future status of Unit Meiller Dou Damper Sanayi
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it plans to set up a wholly owned subsidiary as interim holding company in the U.S., named as Hibino USA Inc, on May 25
* Says a Tokyo-based investment company (the acquirer), which is mainly engaged in management of consulting business, acquisition, holding and sales of marketable securities acquired 11.6 million shares of the company during the period from March 27 to May 11