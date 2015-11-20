Nov 20 Sensorion SA :
* Announces the success of phase 1b of the clinical trial on
the SENS-111 drug candidate
* Announces simultaneous set up of a new financing through
the issuance of convertible notes with share subscription
warrants attached (Notes With Warrants) fully subscribed by a
fund managed by US investment manager Yorkville Advisors Global,
LP
* New financing allow a maximum potential funding of 20
million euros ($21.4 million) (plus 5 million euros if all
warrants are exercised)
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9345 euros)
(Gdynia Newsroom)