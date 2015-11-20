BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
Nov 20 Parrot SA :
* Announces the terms of its share capital increase with shareholders' preferential subscription right for a gross amount of 298,779,726 euros ($320.20 million) issue premium included
* Parity is 7 new shares for 5 existing shares
* Subscription price is 17 euros per offered security
* Subscription period to last from Nov. 23 to Dec. 4 inclusive
* Transaction is supported by Henri Seydoux, Parrot's main shareholder through Horizon SAS, which has committed to subscribe for about 89 million euros Source text: bit.ly/1I2T353 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9331 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.