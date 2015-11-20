BRIEF-Novatti requests extension of trading halt
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
Nov 20 Gigaset AG :
* 9M revenue 208.4 million euros ($223 million) versus 9M 2014: 218.9 million euros
* 9M EBITDA 21.6 million euros versus 9M 2014: 8.1 million euros Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9343 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Request an extension of trading halt of company's securities until open of market on wednesday 10th May
May 7 Comcast Corp and Charter Communications Inc will announce a wireless partnership as soon as Monday, according to a source familiar with the matter.