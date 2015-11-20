BRIEF-Henry Morgan Ltd updates on dividend guidance
* "Company's current intention is to pay a special dividend after the 30 June year end of 18 to 22 cents per share"
Nov 20GLG Pharma SA :
* Said on Thursday that Equimaxx LLC decreases its stake in the company to 3 percent (4,499,999 shares) from 8 percent via sale of 7.5 million shares on Nov. 18 in privately negotiated transaction
* Precinct shareholders will receive a third-quarter dividend of 1.40 cents per share