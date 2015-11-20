(Refiles to change the day of the statement to Thursday from Wednesday in the bullet.)

Nov 20GLG Pharma SA :

* Said on Thursday that Equimaxx LLC decreases its stake in the company to 3 percent (4,499,999 shares) from 8 percent via sale of 7.5 million shares on Nov. 18 in privately negotiated transaction

(Gdynia Newsroom)