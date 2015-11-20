Nov 20 Czech soft drinks maker Kofola launched an initial public offering of a minority stake on Friday, valuing the firm at 11.15-14.49 billion crowns ($441-574 million).

Kofola, maker of the eponymous cola-like drink popular for decades in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, said it would offer 1.1 million shares including 275,000 newly issued stock and 825,000 from shareholder CED group.

The offer may be raised by another 1.075 million shares from the selling shareholder, which would put the free float at 9.8 percent of the firm and bring net proceeds from the sale to around 1.38 billion crowns.

The price range was set at 500 to 650 crowns per share, Kofola said in the issue prospectus.

Trading is expected to start around Dec. 2 in Prague and around Dec. 9 in Warsaw.

Erste Group Bank is global coordinator, while Trigon Dom Maklerski and Bank Zachodni are joint bookrunners for the issue in Poland. Ceska and Slovenska Sporitelna will manage the retail offering in the Czech Republic and Slovakia, respectively.

Kofola's majority shareholder, with 51.4 percent, is founding firm KSM Investments. The selling shareholder CED, from private equity group Enterprise Investors, holds 43.3 percent.

Kofola, which operates in the Czech Republic, Poland, Slovakia and Slovenia, reported revenue of 5.5 billion for the first nine months of 2015 and net profit of 357.9 million. It had earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) of 866.3 million, up from 737.7 million a year earlier.

The company said it planned to distribute about 30 percent of net profit in dividends after 2015.

($1 = 25.2600 Czech crowns) (Reporting by Jan Lopatka and Robert Muller; Editing by Mark Potter)