* Said on Thursday that its chairman of management board, Steve Belcher, informed in interview that company plans to start proceedings of moving its trading to main market of the Warsaw Stock Exchange from NewConnect market by the end of 2015

* Additionally, Steve Belcher said that the company plans dual listing on Nasdaq stock exchange

* Chairman confirmed that company is focused on looking to struck strategic partnerships with companies engaged in delivery chain of medical isotope Technetium-99 (Tc-99m)

* Plans to apply to FDA and EU's regulator for registration of a new technological process for obtaining Tc-99m

