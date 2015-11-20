BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE)
* Said on Thursday that after re-examining the case concerning the imposition of Zaklady Miesne Myslaw SA a fine of 50,000 zlotys and after hearing the opinion of supervisory board of WSE, it decided to maintain resolution from Aug. 19
* Said that ZM Myslaw did not present the circumstances allowing the WSE's management to change the decision on financial penalty
* Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary