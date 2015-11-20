BRIEF-Shanghai Baolong Automotive sets IPO pricing
* Says it plans to issue up to 29.3 million shares at 22.87 yuan per share to raise up to 670 million yuan ($97.07 million) for its Shanghai IPO
Nov 20 Public Disclosure Platform (KAP):
* Mehmet Sukru Ilkel buys 750,000 shares in Balatacilar Balatacilik at 1 lira per share
* Mehmet Ömer Akad buys 240,000 shares in Balatacilar Balatacilik at 1 lira per share
Says Melinda Harrison has been appointed as a company secretary