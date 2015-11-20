Nov 20 Merck KGaA :

* Announces plans to expand presence on African continent over next five years

* Aim is to more than double sales in Africa to about 500 million euros by 2020

* Aims to increase number of employees in Africa to around 1,000 by 2020

* Merck's sales in Africa will climb to around 200 million euros in 2015