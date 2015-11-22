FRANKFURT Nov 22 ** The recent Paris
attacks have added to geopolitical distress, a top concern at
the moment, and that may affect investment, Siemens
Chief Executive Joe Kaeser says in a video interview published
by The Financial Times on Sunday
** "People who are not in a good mood aren't going to
invest. Because investing is about believing, about looking
forward, about the future," he says
** In a separate interview with Sueddeutsche Zeitung, Kaeser
says he expects especially medium-sized companies will be more
cautious about making investment decisions
** Kaeser also tells the FT that Siemens would not reduce
its investment in Britain if the country left the European
Union. "We wouldn't, we would stay here. We have been here so
long," he says
** Britain is Siemens' fourth-biggest market after the
United States, Germany and China
** here