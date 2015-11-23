Nov 23 Mobimedia Solution SA :

* Said on Sunday that LXCCoin Ventures Ltd acquired 76.74 pct stake in the company

* LXCCoin Ventures specialises in blockchain technology

* MobiMedia Solution in cooperation with its new shareholder to offer the technology in Poland

* Aitellu AB sold 3,250,000 shares of the company and reduced its stake to below 5 pct from 8,96 pct (6,464,000 shares)

* Bardinoco LTD bought 33.33 pct stake in Mobimedia Solution (24 mln shares) and then subsequently sold 23.5 mln of them, at present it owns less than 5 pct stake in Mobimedia Solution

* Equity Dynamics AB sold its entire 24 mln share stake in Mobimedia Solution

* Global Direct Partners AB reduced its stake in the company to below 5 pct (36,000 shares) from 25.05 pct (18,036,000 shares)

* Movio Media AB reduced the number of shares held in the company to below 5 pct (3.5 mln shares) from 5.5 mln (7.64 pct stake) Source text for Eikon: and

