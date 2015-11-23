TLG targets doubling size of the company after WCM deal - execs
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
Nov 23 (Reuters) -
* Plus500 shares fall 8 percent, Playtech down 11 percent after deal termination
* Playtech said in a statement it was terminating its agreement to buy Plus500 as it was unlikely to obtain approval for the deal from UK's Financial Conduct Authority by December end
* Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter