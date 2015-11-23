TLG targets doubling size of the company after WCM deal - execs
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
Nov 23 Finansbank
* to hold investor meetings on possible eurobond issue - bankers (Istanbul newsroom)
* "We want to acquire more property this year and going forward want to double what we have currently," says Niclas Karoff
* Says co not been informed of any such stake sale by the promoter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: