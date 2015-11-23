Nov 23 Promsvyazbank :
* Says Promsvyaz Capital BV, its majority shareholder, made
a 15.7 billion rouble ($239.33 million) asset contribution to
the bank's capital
* The capital increase will support the integration of the
newly acquired banking assets, Bank AVB and Pervobank, Artem
Konstandian, Chairman of Promsvyazbank's Management Board said
* It will also enable the bank to meet increased capital
requirements to hold Russian Government Federal bonds (OFZ),
Konstandian added
* In May, Promsvyazbank had already received a 13.8 billion
roubles capital injection from its major shareholder
* The funds were invested in regional business development
and expansion of cooperation with major Russian corporations
Source text - bit.ly/1YpmqYN
($1 = 65.6000 roubles)
