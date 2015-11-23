Nov 23 (Reuters) -

* Altice shareholder Next Alt, 100 percent owned by Patrick Drahi, enters into funded collar transaction over 7.5 percent of the telecom company's shares

* Next has loaned shares underwriting collar to Goldman Sachs

* Goldman Sachs to sell 61 million Altice shares to institutional investors to establish initial hedge for collar

* Next to use proceeds of funded collar to prepay all of its outstanding loans, originally set up to acquire Altice shares from minority investors.