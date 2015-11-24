(Corrects new capital amount to 79.3 mln lira from 56.4 mln lira in the second bullet point. Company corrects its own statement.)

Nov 23 Borusan Yatirim :

* To participate in unit Borusan Makina's capital increase with 10.6 million lira ($3.72 million)

* Borusan Makina's capital to be increased to 79.3 million lira from 23.0 million lira

* As a result of capital increase Borusan Yatirim's share in Borusan Makina up to 14.9 million lira from 4.3 million lira, share percentage will stay unchanged at 18.80 pct

