Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 Rostelecom :
* Says has completed Bashinformsvyaz shares consolidation and holds 100 pct stake in company
* For two stages of consolidation forwarded in total 2.4 billion roubles ($36.59 million) Source text: bit.ly/1Yr66qi
Further company coverage:,
($1 = 65.5880 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
JAKARTA, May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories.