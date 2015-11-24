Italy - Factors to watch on May 4
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
Nov 24 ASM Group SA :
* Said on Monday it signed contract with Tesco (Polska) Sp. z o.o. for co-operation on central merchandising project in Tesco markets in Poland, starting from Feb. 1, 2016
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
The following factors could affect Italian markets on Thursday.
JAKARTA, May 4 Indonesian conglomerate Lippo Group said on Thursday it will lead the construction of a $21 billion industrial centre, which will include automotive and electronic factories.