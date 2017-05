Nov 24 Leonteq AG :

* Raiffeisen informed Leonteq this morning that share placement announced yesterday was closed

* Total of 597,354 shares (representing 3.75 pct of outstanding Leonteq shares) have been placed by Credit Suisse to existing and new investors at a price of 150 Swiss francs ($147) per share

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

($1 = 1.0171 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)