BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
Nov 25 Sydbank A/S :
* Said on Tuesday that European Banking Authority had completed yet a data collection exercise
* The data collection was performed in continuation of the EBA's press release from July 15, 2015 on postponing the next EU-wide stress test until 2016
* The data collected include information regarding capital composition, selected credit exposures and sovereign exposures
* Says according to the exercise, Sydbank's Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio represents 14.1 percent at June 30, indicating Sydbank has a very solid capital structure
* Says Sydbank has no exposure to government bonds with poor credit ratings
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
(Gdynia Newsroom)
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.