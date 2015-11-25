BRIEF-Sberbank 4-month net profit under RAS up at RUB 207.06 billion
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
** Shire bottom of FTSE 100, -1.5%
** Drugmaker preparing to make a new takeover offer for US biotech firm Baxalta, a source tells Reuters
** If successful will create one of the world's leading specialists in rare diseases
** Offer could be structured in cash and shares, source says
** Comes c.4 months after Baxalta rejected an unsolicited $30 bln offer that it said significantly undervalued the co; drop in Shire's stock, down by a fifth since then, has led some investors to suspect that takeover bid may flounder
** Baxalta's shares rose to an intra-day high of $37.50, up >10%, after the Reuters report, before trimming gains and ending up 6.4%
** Highly acquisitive Shire announced just 3 weeks ago its $5.9 bln purchase of US rare disease specialist Dyax
(RM: tricia.wright1.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)
* 4-MONTH NET PROFIT TO RAS OF RUB 207.06 BILLION VERSUS RUB 142.3 BILLION YEAR AGO
SYDNEY, May 10 (Reuters Basis Point) - About a dozen lenders have clubbed a A$1.62bn (US$1.2bn) loan to finance the A$2.6bn acquisition of New South Wales' land registration agency Land and Property Information by Australian superannuation funds Hastings Funds Management and First State Super.