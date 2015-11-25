BRIEF-TIS to transfer business to wholly owned unit
* Says it plans to transfer the business of on-site customer service in Hamamatsu to a wholly owned unit TIS Solution Link Inc., on July 1
Nov 25 Ireland's eir (formerly eircom) :
* CEO says intention is to maintain revenue and EBITDA growth in remaining 3 quarters of FY, but 'very dependent' on competitive pressures
* Ireland's eir CEO says no IPO plans 'in short or even medium term', but if IPO markets improve he is sure shareholders would keep that under review as a potential option
* Company revenue up 4 pct y/y in Q1 to end-Sept, second consecutive quarter of revenue growth; EBITDA up 6 pct y/y to 120 mln eur in Q1 (Reporting By Conor Humphries)
* Says it plans to transfer the business of on-site customer service in Hamamatsu to a wholly owned unit TIS Solution Link Inc., on July 1
TOKYO, May 10 Japan's SoftBank Group on Wednesday said it booked a derivative loss of 252.8 billion yen ($2.2 billion) in the last financial year mainly due to its holdings in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group Holdings .