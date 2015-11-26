UPDATE 1-Russia blocks Chinese social media app WeChat
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
Nov 26 SeSa SpA :
* Reported on Wednesday that its fully owned subsidiary, Var Group SpA, acquired 25 percent of share capital of Zucchetti Informatica SpA
* Deal value is 500,000 euros ($531,050) plus an earn out to be defined on the basis of the perspective profitability of the company, up to a maximum of 750,000 euros
* The agreement envisages also purchase of further 25 percent stake by Italware Srl
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9415 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
HONG KONG/MOSCOW, May 6 Russia's telecoms watchdog has blocked China's WeChat, the social media app developed by Tencent Holdings.
* Polls predict Macron on course for comfortable win over Le Pen