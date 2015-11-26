Nov 26 S Immo AG :
* 9-month total revenues amounted to 141.6 million euros
($150 million)versus 140.5 million euros year ago
* EBITDA came to 65.2 million euros in first three quarters
of 2015 versus 67.6 million euros year ago
* 9-month rental income included in this figure came to 83.2
million euros versus 84.5 million euros year ago
* 9-month profit for period rose by 27.1 pct to 28.2 million
euros versus 22.2 million euros year ago
* 9-month operating result (EBIT) 76.1 million euros versus
74.9 million euros year ago
* Company aims to increase FFO, raising it from 21.3 million
euros for 2014 financial year to over 40 million euros by end of
2018
* Is reaffirming its target of further increasing
consolidated net income and other key figures such as cash flow
and FFO for FY 2015
