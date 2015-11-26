Nov 26 Prochnik SA :
* Said on Wednesday that following registration of changes
in composition of Prochnik's capital due to lowering and
subsequent private issue of new series L and M shares stakes
held in Prochnik by Listella SA and Altus TFI SA changed
* Listella SA raised its stake in company to 28.04 percent
(13,185,034 shares) from 8.86 percent (3,059,034 shares)
* Progress FIZ AN, fund managed by Altus TFI SA, lowered
its direct stake in company to 4.43 percent from 6.03 percent
* Following the registration of all changes in Prochnik's
capital, total amount of company's shares is equal to 47,025,389
shares
* The company announces changes in its capital via capital
decrease and subsequent issue of new shares On Sept. 22 [ID:
nL5N11T1AI]
