Nov 26 Xior Student Housing NV:
* Announces the terms of its initial public offering (IPO)
on Euronext Brussels
* IPO comprises an offering of between 2,859,550 and
3,373,016 new shares in the Company and the offering for sale of
140,450 existing shares
* Shares to be sold for a minimum of 75 million euros
($79.58 million) and a maximum of 87,836,650 euros in total
* Offer price is 25.00 euros per offered share
* Bank Degroof Petercam and ING Belgium act as Joint Global
Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners
* Offer open from Nov. 26 to Dec. 8
Source text: bit.ly/1LB5LZ5
($1 = 0.9425 euros)
