Nov 26 Xior Student Housing NV:

* Announces the terms of its initial public offering (IPO) on Euronext Brussels

* IPO comprises an offering of between 2,859,550 and 3,373,016 new shares in the Company and the offering for sale of 140,450 existing shares

* Shares to be sold for a minimum of 75 million euros ($79.58 million) and a maximum of 87,836,650 euros in total

* Offer price is 25.00 euros per offered share

* Bank Degroof Petercam and ING Belgium act as Joint Global Coordinators and Joint Bookrunners

* Offer open from Nov. 26 to Dec. 8

