Nov 26 Gyldendal A/S :

* 9-month revenue 542 million Danish crowns ($77.15 million) versus 555 million crowns year ago

* Says pre-tax profit from continuing activities is as per Sept. 30 of 29 million crown versus 35 million crowns in 2014

* Keeps FY pre-tax profit outlook unchanged

* Now sees 2015 revenue of about 800 million crowns, which is a bit lower than previously expected

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 7.0257 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)