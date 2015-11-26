FRANKFURT Nov 26 ** Merck KGaA
aims to bring to market one new drug every year from 2017
onward, starting with cancer treatment avelumab, incoming CEO
Stefan Oschmann tells German weekly business magazine
WirtschaftsWoche
** Outgoing CEO Karl-Ludwig Kley says he won't join family
holding E. Merck KG's board after leaving CEO post in April,
according to WirtschaftsWoche
** "I will not join the board of partners. Not even after a
two-year cooling-off period," the magazine quotes Kley as saying
** The Merck family holds 70 percent of the group