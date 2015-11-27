Nov 27 Hetan Technologies SA :

* Said on Thursday it signed deal with Europasat Sp. z o.o. for sale of part of its clients base, to which it delivers services of Internet connection via satellites

* Deal covers also transfer of delivery of Internet connection services and sale of teletechnic insfrastructure connected to those services

* Deal is part of Hetan's restructuring of source of revenue, as it plans to withdraw from services with low margin

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage:

(Gdynia Newsroom)