(Corrects to say that National Grid requested for supply to be reduced, not increased)

Nov 27 Britain's National Grid requested a wind farm in Scotland to turn down power output by 30 megawatts between 0830 and 1000 GMT on Friday after high winds and a transmission line outage trapped too much supply in the local network.

According to a notice late on Thursday, the electricity grid operator issued a national electricity transmission warning, known as an Inadequate Localised Negative Reserve Active Power Margin, at 2154 GMT on Thursday.

The wind farm subsequently responded to the request and turned down output, a National Grid spokeswoman said.

