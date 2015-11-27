(Corrects to say that National Grid requested for supply to be
reduced, not increased)
Nov 27 Britain's National Grid requested a wind
farm in Scotland to turn down power output by 30 megawatts
between 0830 and 1000 GMT on Friday after high winds and a
transmission line outage trapped too much supply in the local
network.
According to a notice late on Thursday, the electricity grid
operator issued a national electricity transmission warning,
known as an Inadequate Localised Negative Reserve Active Power
Margin, at 2154 GMT on Thursday.
The wind farm subsequently responded to the request and
turned down output, a National Grid spokeswoman said.
