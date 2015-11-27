Nov 27 (Reuters) -

* Promsvyaz Capital, new owner of Bank Vozrozhdenie , is ready to buy out bank's entire 20 pct free float from minority shareholders, but believes it will be hard to find those willing to sell based on bank's valuation at 0.6 capital, as its stocks are expected to grow close to 1 capital, similar to what Promsvyazbank is trading now

* "We are ready to buy out the entire free float, but it is unlikely to ultimately happen", - member of Promsvyazbank board of directors Vladislav Khokhlov said at a press-conference on Friday

* Khokhlov finds that there will be demand for the shares, rather than desire to sell them at valuation of 0.6 capital

* He added, that the public status of the bank will be kept

* "There are no plans for rapid merger of the banks, but we are not making clear horizons neither" - Khokhlov said

* The bank's new head Konstantin Basmanov said that in Q4 the bank won't be able to win back the losses of the Q3, as it will need to make additional reserves, with the help of federal loan bonds received from the state

* Khokhlov said, that under capital increase through federal loan bonds, new owners of Vozrozhdenie can capitalize bank through an additional share issue, or property contribution for half of the amount received from the state

(Reported by Oksana Kobzeva, translated by Gdynia Newsroom)