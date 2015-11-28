FRANKFURT Nov 28 ** Europe's largest
software company SAP expects revenues from its cloud business to
surpass traditional software licensing revenues in 2018, CFO
Luka Mucic tells German daily Boersen-Zeitung
** The gross margin at the cloud business has seen a boost
recently but that speed of improvement cannot continue because
SAP has to keep up investments in the business, Mucic says
** The cloud business has been making a positive gross
profit contribution and the amount is due to increase over the
next few years
** Mucic expects cloud subscription and support revenues of
up to 8 bln euros ($8.5 bln ) by 2020
($1 = 0.9444 euros)