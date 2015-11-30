BRIEF-Globe Telecom says qtrly net income attributable 3.77 bln pesos
* Qtrly net income attributable 3.77 billion pesos versus 4.34 billion pesos
Nov 30 Betacom SA :
* H1 2015/2016 revenue of 45.1 million zlotys ($11.2 million) versus 45.7 million zlotys a year ago
* H1 2015/2016 operating profit was 924,000 zlotys versus 928,000 zlotys a year ago
* H1 2015/2016 net profit was 880,000 zlotys versus 833,000 zlotys a year ago


($1 = 4.0345 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Upgrades FY2017 revenue forecast for oil trading to US$400m from US$310m