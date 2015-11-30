BRIEF-Zhejiang Dong Ri to pay A shares annual div for FY 2016 on May 17
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
Nov 30 CdR Advance Capital SpA :
* Said on Friday that it finalized the acquisition from Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena SpA of non-performing loans for a nominal value of 17.4 million euros ($18.42 million)
* 15.7 million euros of this portfolio are backed by a mortgage on a property complex in Milan
* The transaction has been finalized through the payment of 3.7 million euros and will be financed through the issue of notes subscribed by the non-performing assets unit
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
($1 = 0.9448 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)
* Says it will pay cash dividend of 0.01 yuan(before tax)/share for 2016 to shareholders of record on May 16
HONG KONG, May 10 Supply of copper scrap has tightened recently after growing in the first quarter of the year, David Lilley, partner and co-founder of metals hedge fund and trader RK Capital Management, said on Wednesday.