** French luxury giant LVMH has taken a minority stake in jeweller Repossi, Repossi's creative director, Gaia Repossi, told Le Figaro newspaper in a joint interview with LVMH board member Delphine Arnault.

** The stake is "substantial" and will enable Repossi to expand its distribution network, Repossi was quoted as saying.

** Asked about Repossi's placement in the LVMH stable, Arnault told Le Figaro that LVMH was "known for the independence" of each of its brands and that each firm "develops its own identity and reinforces its uniqueness".