** French luxury giant LVMH has taken a minority
stake in jeweller Repossi, Repossi's creative director, Gaia
Repossi, told Le Figaro newspaper in a joint interview with LVMH
board member Delphine Arnault.
** The stake is "substantial" and will enable Repossi to
expand its distribution network, Repossi was quoted as saying.
** Asked about Repossi's placement in the LVMH stable,
Arnault told Le Figaro that LVMH was "known for the
independence" of each of its brands and that each firm "develops
its own identity and reinforces its uniqueness".
(Reporting by Paris Newsroom; editing by Jason Neely)